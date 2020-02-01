advertisement

WASHINGTON – Two hopeful Democratic presidential billionaires, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $ 389m last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the combined Democratic remaining field, according to revelations presented Friday.

Bloomberg launched his campaign in November and spent more than $ 188 million in two months, a sum entirely derived from his personal wealth.

Steyer, who was also considered a late addition to the field of candidates when he began his campaign in July, spent $ 201 million in 2019 that largely came from the $ 202.5 million of his own money he put into his campaign and about $ 3 million raised in donations.

As the rest of the Democratic field is heading to Iowa groups to be held Monday, spending on advertising and staffing in the small state, Bloomberg is skipping the first four races. Instead, he has turned his focus to more than a dozen states that will vote on “Super Mart” on March 3.

Iowa groups are the first contest in a series of state-wide votes used to select candidates. There are 11 Democrats claiming to be their party’s choice to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.

Bloomberg hopes to surpass any momentum winner in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada can win by covering the airwaves in Super Tuesday states with television commercials seeking his candidacy.

Bloomberg’s spending appears to be paying off as his standing in the national polls continues to rise. Steyer has done well enough to qualify for the debates, but has struggled to exceed 2% in national polls.

Comparing spending from the rest of the Democratic field.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who placed third in campaign spending, spent $ 90.7 million over 10 months in 2019 running for president.

Bloomberg even outperformed Trump, whose campaign reportedly spent about $ 148 million since he began his re-election in January 2017.

Presidential candidates are required by law to make regular statements to the Federal Election Commission, detailing how much money their campaigns have raised and how they were spent.

Bloomberg spent more than $ 132 million on television commercials by the end of 2019. Independent media followers estimate that Bloomberg’s total spend on his campaign exceeded $ 250 million in January.

Steyer also spent mostly on advertising, throwing $ 117m into TV ads and $ 44m into online ads.

The biggest expense of US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign was salaries. It spent more than $ 16 million on staff in 2019.

During the year, Sanders also spent most of his time on staff, revealing almost $ 14 million in salary. His advertising spending was a close second, $ 13.5 million on television and about $ 9.7 million on online advertising.

Former South Bend, Mayor Buttigieg’s biggest spend for 2019 was online advertising, spending about $ 11.6 million on advertising. His payroll came to $ 9.9m and he spent $ 9.4m on television.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also listed staff costs as his top category, spending $ 11.7 million on payroll annually. He spent $ 7.2 million on internet advertising, and is rivals in television spending, spending $ 2.3 million on advertising.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, Jason Lange, and Grant Smith. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

