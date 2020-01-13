advertisement

A Japanese billionaire is looking for a “special woman” to accompany him on Elon Musk’s mission around the moon.

Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of Zozo, Japan’s largest online fashion retailer, has invited Women who want to join him on Musk’s Big Falcon Rocket in 2023 apply online for a “planned matchmaking event”.

advertisement

Maezawa, who recently separated from model and actor Ayame Goriki, said he was looking for love again. “I am sure that this way I was able to earn my share of money, social status and fame,” he wrote on his website.

“But now I’m restarting my life. I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly come to me, there is one thing I think about: Continuing to love a woman. I want to find a life partner. With my future partner Partner, I want to shout our love and our world peace from space. “

Women who hope to participate in Musk’s SpaceX project with Maezawa must be over 20 years of age, have a “bright and positive” personality, and be interested in space travel, the website says. Application deadline is this Friday, January 17th. The final decision will be announced at the end of March.

The invitation, which was extended over the weekend, is the latest in a series of striking tweets from Maezawa that Zozo sold to the Softbank Group at the end of last year for 400 billion yen – more than 3 billion euros.

Last week, he promised to reward 1,000 of his seven million Twitter followers with a million yen – about 8,000 euros – as part of a “social experiment” to see if the money would make them happier.

Recipients are randomly selected from those who have retweeted the Maezawa New Year’s Twitter post, with regular surveys following the influence of the money.

The handout is a drop in the bucket for Maezawa, an enthusiastic art and sports car collector who, according to Forbes, is said to be worth around 2.7 billion euros.

If Musk’s attempt to explore the moon is successful, Maezawa will be the first private passenger to circle the moon.

However, he and his partner would have more than one another for society. When Musk introduced him as that first person to register For the SpaceX project in September 2018, Maezawa said he wanted to attract at least half a dozen artists from around the world.

“You will be asked to create something after you return to Earth,” he said. “These masterpieces will delight the dreamer in all of us.”

Musk has admitted that the mission to the moon would be dangerous. Tesla’s managing director hopes that his spaceship will do better than the “bulletproof” windows of his cyber truck smash When the vehicle was unveiled last November. – Guardian

advertisement