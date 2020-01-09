advertisement

A Japanese billionaire will give away more than $ 9 million to 1,000 people on Twitter to see if this improves their happiness. All they had to do to get it was retweet him.

Online shopping mulul Yusaku Maezawa will distribute 1 billion yen (about $ 9 million) among Twitter users. Winners receive one million yen (approximately $ 9,100).

In an announcement on YouTube, the tech tycoon called the competition a “serious social test” to see what impact a million yen could have on a person’s life.

In the video explaining the competition, Maezawa encouraged the participants to use the money “as they wish” and to answer regular questionnaires about how they use it.

Almost everyone was eligible to receive the small piece of fortune from Maezawa. All they had to do was join Twitter and retweet the announcement tweet before midnight on January 7.

More than 4 million people responded to his call and retweeted. A lottery will determine the winners and Maezawa will inform them personally in a direct message within two to three days.

Maezawa also said he would later contact the lucky winners to ask about the impact and called on social scientists to help analyze the results of the experiment.

The billionaire pulled the same stunt in January 2019. He promised to share 100 million yen, about $ 914,000, among 100 Twitter users. They ended up with just over $ 9,000 each.

He broke a record in the process: his tweet from January 2019 was the most retweeted at that time with 4.68 million retweets.

Maezawa is estimated to be worth $ 2 billion, according to Forbes, and has made a name for itself as an eclectic billionaire – a rock musician, hopeful moon tourist, and high-rolling art collector. He dropped $ 111 million on a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 2017 – the highest price ever paid at an auction for a work by an American artist.

