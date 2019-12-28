advertisement

Billie Lourd paid another musical tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher on the third anniversary of her death, this time with a cover of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery”.

Along with the cover that was shared on Instagram on Friday, Lourd published a quote about the loss of author Anne Lamott: “You will lose someone you cannot live without, and your heart will be broken. Overcome the loss of yours beloved. But that’s also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal. And you get through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly. It still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. “

Lourd, who also lost her grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, on that day in 2016, has often turned to music as a form of homage. She has already shared covers of Tom Petty’s “American Girl” and Glen Campbell’s “These Days”.

On Christmas Day, she posted a photo of herself as a baby to Fisher and Reynolds, wished her followers happy holidays, and said, “It’s okay if not everything is happy and bright. It can be a mix of everything. And everything’s fine Feel all feelings – the good and the non-good. “

“Be nice and patient with yourself,” she wrote. “Do not grieve in silence. You are not alone.”

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60 after a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She recently appeared with her daughter directed by J.J. Abram’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. Reynolds died a day later after suffering a severe stroke.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Over the Years (Photos)

The world is devastated when both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds are lost within a day. The mother-daughter duo occasionally worked in front of and behind the camera, but it was their infinite attachment that cemented their sweetness. This family’s charisma is great, so we’ve put together some of Reynolds and Fisher’s best shots to take a look at their shared history. CBS

Reynolds and Fisher celebrate spring in 1959.

A teenage boy Carrie Fisher and Reynolds, 1973.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at City Hall in New York City, 1972

Reynolds and Fisher appear on the cover of the “Ladies Home Journal” in June 1973. Ladies’ Home Journal

With Fisher’s career, Reynolds seemed to support every step. The actress said in an interview: “People used to call her” Debbie Reynolds’ daughter “, now they call me” Princess Leia’s mother “!”

Reynolds and Fisher often attended galas, red carpets, and other events together.

Reynolds and Fisher in 1997 in a commercial for “All Star Moms”. Cliff Lipson / CBS

Fisher and Reynolds attend the 2011 Emmy Awards. AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, file

Fisher honored her mother at the 2015 Screen Actor’s Guild Award. Fisher of Reynolds said: “She was more than a mother to me, not much, but definitely more. She’s a film star, a recording artist, a television actor, a nightclub entertainer, a Broadway performer and a co-founder of Thalians, a group that has raised more than $ 30 million for mental health. Well, mental causes, and $ 4.5 million of that money are being made available only to me. “ Weekly entertainment

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were proof that wit and charm can be hereditary

