The Grammy Awards officially ended and the biggest winner of the night was Billie Eilish.

The artist not only won the best pop vocal album on the pre-show, but also won the “Big Four” categories during the main ceremony. In fact, she won “WHEN WE SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” For the album of the year, while the hit “Bad Guy” won for the album and song of the year. She also won the Best New Artist trophy.

Oddsmakers went two against four, predicting Eilish for the best new artist and album, but predicting record wins for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” and a song of the year win for Lizzo’s “Truth” Hurts. “

In addition to the awards mentioned above, the album led to two production victories: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic and Producer of the Year, Non-Classic for Eilish’s brother and Finneas employee.

