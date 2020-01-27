advertisement

Billie Eilish’s very first appearance at the Grammy Awards is already remembered.

The singer from “Bad Guy” chose a tailored Gucci outfit in her favorite color, mucus green, from head to toe, from light roots to her jacket and pants coated with the Gucci emblem. Her earrings, face mask, and even well-groomed nails showed the color and Gucci logo.

Billie Eilish with Gucci at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s Gucci sneakers.

She stepped onto the red carpet in Gucci’s flashtrek sneakers with green jewels and black and green mesh suede and leather-covered upper. Similar colors retails for $ 1,590 at Net-a-porter.com.

Eilish is nominated for six awards tonight, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, against greats like Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Rosalía.

Lizzo herself arrived in a pure white ensemble with an old glittering Versace dress in Hollywood style. The singer from “Truth Hurts” matched her pair of glittering white Rene Caovilla strappy sandals.

Lizzo reaches the red carpet for the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

A closer look at Lizzo’s sandals.

