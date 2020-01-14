advertisement

Billie Eilish has already dropped some very strong clues, but now that has been officially confirmed. The 18-year-old singer will perform the title song for the next Bond film ‘No Time to Die’.

We reported earlier today that Billie had teased fans with a photo of Bond’s iconic girls on her Instagram stories. Now she confirmed it with a post saying “No Time To Die” JAMES BOND. AND I SING THE SONG OF THE THEME. WHAT. “

Billie Eilish, 18, multi-decker and Grammy nominated, wrote the title song with her older brother; fellow Grammy-nominated Finneas.

Billie Eilish has now set the record as the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

advertisement

In a statement, Eilish said, “It’s crazy to be part of this. Being able to mark the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I’m still in shock. “

Finneas added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond movie is something we have dreamed of doing all our life. There is no couple more emblematic of music and cinema than Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. the chance to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007. “

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said, “There are a few elected officials who record a Bond theme. I’m a big fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I can’t wait for the audience to hear what they have brought – a new new perspective whose voice will echo for generations to come. “

‘No Time To Die’ is in cinemas worldwide from April 2, 2020.

.

advertisement