The siblings aren’t much closer than Billie and Finneas O’Connell.

Together, the couple worked to install Billie Eilish as one of the most exciting and praised young pop stars on the planet right now; Billie as a singer and Finneas as a producer and co-writer.

The 18-year-old woman showed how devoted she was to her big brother with the new clip of “ Everything I Wanted ”, which she made herself.

The video is preceded by the caption: “Finneas is my brother and best friend. No matter what the circumstances, we have always been there for each other. “

In the accompanying press release, she explained, “My brother and I wrote this song over each other and wanted to create a visual that highlights that no matter what, we will be there. for each other through everything. Here is the second video I made. We worked so hard, for hours and hours. I love it, I hope you do too. “

The video shows the siblings crossing their native Los Angeles as dawn begins to break, and all of that is pretty cool.

Watch it below:

