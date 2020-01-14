advertisement

The Grammy nominee follows in the footsteps of Bond winners Adele and Sam Smith.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The James Bond creative team has confirmed that Billie Eilish will perform the Bond theme song for the upcoming 007 tentpole “No Time to Die”. Eilish wrote the song with her brother and producer Finneas. At 18, Eilish is the youngest musician to have ever performed a Bond theme. Eilish follows in the footsteps of Adele and Sam Smith. Both Adele’s “Skyfall” (from “Skyfall”) and Smith’s “Writing on the Wall” (from “Specter”) won the Oscar for the best original song. Can Eilish complete an Oscar hat trick for the Bond franchise? It is one of the biggest questions the young artist faces after confirming that she is involved in “No Time to Die”.

The official synopsis for MGM’s “No Time to Die” is: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. “

In “No Time to Die” Daniel Craig will appear in his fifth and final assignment as James Bond. The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga, Emmy winner of the first season of “True Detective” and Netflix’s limited series “Maniac”. Fukunaga writes the script together with Scott Z. Burns and the mastermind of “Fleabag”, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who defeated the screenplay on behalf of Craig.

Craig faces a cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom have appeared in one or more of Craig’s previous four Bond films. New franchise faces include Rami Malek as villain, “Captain Marvel” Lashana Lynch as bond spy and “Knives Out” Golden Globe nominee Ana de Armas in an as yet undetermined role. Christoph Waltz, the “Specter” villain, is supposed to return in a small role as Blofeld.

“No Time to Die” will be shown in cinemas across the country on April 8, 2020.

The # NoTimeToDie theme song is performed by @billieeilish. Billie wrote the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg

– James Bond (@ 007) January 14, 2020

