The betting odds for the “Big Four” Grammy Awards are no longer left Completely stable in the past two months. However, the betting favorites have remained constant.

Billie Eilish remains the leader in winning the album of the year and the best new artist, while Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus and Lizzo are the favorites for “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”, respectively.

Quota makers have generally been decent at the Grammy Awards, but there have been some notable dropouts. Last year, they rightly favored Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” for the album and Childish Gambinos “This Is America” ​​for the album, but wrongly leaned on Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” for the song (“This Is America “and HER for the best new artist (Dua Lipa won).

2018 was a bad year for odds makers, only one of the four favorites won (Alessia Cara as best new artist). Oddsmakers did not expect Bruno Mars to win the other three categories and expected “Despacito” for Record and Song and Kendrick Lamar “DAMN” to take the album price home.

In the 2017 races, the four of them went against three and chose Adele’s “Hallo” for “Record and Song” and “Chance The Rapper” for “Best New Artist”. However, they did not expect Adele’s “25” Beyonces “Lemonade” to surpass the album.

Odds makers also went three against four in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

How will you do this year? We’ll find out when the show airs on January 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Check the latest Bovada odds for now.

(Explanation of odds: negative number = how much you have to bet to win $ 100; positive number = how much you have to win if you bet $ 100 / lower numbers reflect a higher probability of winning)

Album of the year

Billie Eilish – IF WE ALL SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? (-220)

Lizzo – Because I love you (+400)

Ariana Grande – thanks, next (+475)

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fn Rockwell (+700)

Bon Iver – i, i (+2500)

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride (+3500)

Lil Nas X – 7 (+4000)

THEIR. – I used to know her (+4000)

Record of the year

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – Altstadtstrasse (-175)

Billie Eilish – Villain (+175)

Lizzo – The Truth Hurts (+625)

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (+1800)

Ariana Grande – 7 rings (+2500)

THEIR. – Hard place (+3500)

Khalid – Talk (+3500)

Bon Iver – Hey, Ma (+4500)

Song of the year

Lizzo – Truth Hurts (+120)

Billie Eilish – Villain (+175)

Taylor Swift Lover (+500)

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved (+550)

Lady Gaga – Always Remember That (+1200)

THEIR. – Hard place (+3000)

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fn Rockwell (+3500)

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now (+4000)

Best new artist

Billie Eilish (-400)

Lizzo (+160)

Lil Nas X (+1100)

Maggie Rogers (+2800)

ROSALIA (+3000)

Tanks and the Bangas (+4000)

Yola (+4500)

Black cougars (+5000)

