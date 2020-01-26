advertisement

Billie Eilish’s debut studio album “IF WE ALL SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” And Lil Nas X ‘record-breaking single “Old Town Road (with Billy Ray Cyrus)” was honored as part of the Grammy premiere.

In addition to the Best Engineered album, the Eilish album won the coveted award for the Best Pop Vocal album. Eilish’s brother Finneas, who produces all of her music, has also been named producer of the year, Non-Classical.

“Old Town Road” meanwhile won for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance.

Eilish and Lil Nas X can look forward to even bigger prizes during the main show. both are in the mix for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Eilish also has nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year, while Lil Nas X (already winner for Best Music Video) is also in the mix for Best Rap / Sung Performance.

The CBS broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT.

