Billie Eilish at the Oscars

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

Two weeks ago Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS dominated the Grammy Awards.

On Sunday evening they made themselves known at another big award ceremony. The two walked the red carpet when the 2020 Academy Awards were broadcast. in the case of FINNEAS, he was accompanied by girlfriend Claudia Sulewski.

Eilish is not only there to watch, but also plays the In Memoriam segment. When she teased the piece, Eilish said that she was going to cover one of her favorite songs.

In connection with the show, which started at 8 p.m. ET, ABC shared photos of the powerful music siblings on the red carpet.

THE OSCARS – The 92nd Oscars will be on Sunday, 9.2020. Broadcast live at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST.

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

(ABC / Rick Rowell)

