Finneas O’Connell recently won a Grammys charge for his production and composition roles on his sister Billie Eilish’s album.

However, the 22-year-old (yes, he’s only 22) young woman Billie recently called “ her brother and best friend ” is also a musician in her own right. He released his first EP ‘Blood Harmony’ last October.

He appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show to discuss his writing and music. Oh, and there was also the little question of sibling collaboration on the next James Bond theme.

Although he claimed he was not allowed to really discuss the song, he said it was coming out “very soon”. He also revealed that he had already seen “No Time to Die” and that it was “great”.

He even adds an Irish comedy accent for good measure, and performs his own song “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”.

Watch the interview and its performance below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAJkduqFnKo (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Hg-I9op5wM (/ integrated)

.

