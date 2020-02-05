advertisement

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish did an interview with Vogue and some quotes make it the tour.

Billie has been talked about since her huge success at the Grammys two weekends ago. The singer of “Bad Guy” won five music awards in total.

In an interview with Vogue that she has done since, she thought about being a rule breaker, saying to the post: “All the while, I get this sentence, like, I’m a rule breaker. I’m anti-pop, or whatever. I’m flattered that people think that, but it’s like, where, though? What rule did I break? The rule of making classical pop music and Dress like a girly girl? I never said I was not going to do this. I didn’t do it. “

She continued, “Maybe people see me as breaking the rules because they feel like they have to follow the rules themselves, and here I don’t.

“It’s great, if I can make someone feel more free to do what they really want to do instead of what they’re supposed to be doing. But for me, I never realized that I had to do anything. I guess that’s what’s really going on – that I never knew there was something I had to follow. No one told me that shit, so I did what I wanted.

What has been causing people trouble is his dissident rap music. At one point in the interview, she said, “There is a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people lie. There is a lot of that in rap Right now, from people I know who it’s like, “I have my AK-47, and I’m fucked up …” and I say to myself, what? You don’t have a gun “And all my bitches …” I “I’m like, what bitches? It’s posture, and it’s not what I do. “

Many contested his words.

https://t.co/xxAcccaV1u pic.twitter.com/RgvUqFod1s

– Marley • 🥀❤ (@marleytargaryen) February 4, 2020

we regret to inform you that billie eilish is a boomer https://t.co/9nHmdOUSiO

– Joe (@stopjoenow) February 4, 2020

People have been saying this for 25 years. It was bullshit back then, and it’s bullshit now. https://t.co/CiUvWWdJf2

– Robert L. Reece, PhD (@PhuzzieSlippers) February 4, 2020

I was maybe in grade 6 the first time I heard a white person make this hip hop review https://t.co/0AVEyp6CcT

– Andray (@andraydomise) February 4, 2020

this – spouting easy reviews of music by black people – is easily my least favorite scene in the life cycle of an industry factory https://t.co/6FEwjT0pAT

– Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) February 4, 2020

Good point Billie. Also, why didn’t we arrest Johnny Cash for shooting a man in Reno. He confessed and everything. https://t.co/NbLZyjsc7p

– Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) February 4, 2020

uses music influenced by hip hop to become famous

-takes hip hop aesthetics to become a fashion icon

bullshit on hip hop

the normal white woman pop career path. miley did the same. https://t.co/6kIXk1nTwU

– p.e. moskowitz (@_pem_pem) February 4, 2020

crazy, she talks like that when she dresses like she looks gorgeous https://t.co/biRBT66aUE

– mu’minfromtheblock (@risemumin) February 4, 2020

I know she’s only 18 (and JUST turned 18 5 minutes ago)

But these comments …. all dressed like that ….

Billie shhhh. Shhhhh https://t.co/dFDhaZDM0c

– B (@Breliloquy) February 4, 2020

