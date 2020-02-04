advertisement

Billie Eilish defended Drake months after he was classified as “creepy” when the 17-year-old announced that she and the rapper had texted.

The teenager made the unveiling last November, describing the 33-year-old rapper as “the nicest guy I’ve ever spoken to” – something that raised concern among her fans that didn’t wrap her head around why Drake An adult man would text a teenager almost half his age.

advertisement

Now, however, the bad guy singer has responded to the claim that Drake is creepy and says people are too “sensitive” and have simply overreacted.

18-year-old Billie defended Drake and her texting relationship and basically said he was just a fan of her work and there is nothing wrong with that.

The internet is such a stupid mess right now. Everyone is so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worrying.

You will really say Drake is creepy because he is a fan of mine and then you will vote for Trump? What the hell is that? “

However, her reasoning could not convince her fans, who still viewed the behavior of the 33-year-old as “gross” and “manipulative”. Others said his behavior was comparable to nursing.

Considering that this isn’t the first time Drake is texting teenage girls – more specifically, underage girls – since Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles is 18, it’s easy to understand why the singer’s fans are concerned about her “Friendship” are concerned.

The actor Stranger Things also said they talked about boys and he gave her advice. “I love him,” she added. Millie was 14 at the time and was leading many to ask why the rapper would tell her he missed her at all.

While one person said it was understandable that Millie had a crush on Drake, they went on to claim that he had nothing to do with texting “I miss you so much” to her for the 15-year-old.

Much like Billie, Millie defended her friendship and wrote on her Instagram story shortly after people expressed concern: “Why are you making a nice friendship? U boys are weird … seriously. “

She said people should spend their time discussing “real issues” and instead write, as described in Complex:

I am very blessed to have great people in my life. You can’t choose that for me.

Drake has not yet commented on the situation at this point.

advertisement