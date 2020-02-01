advertisement

Billie Eilish called an unidentified woman because she pretended to be her and made her “look bad”.

The 18-year-old singer went to Instagram to show a picture of the young woman, who was clearly pretending to call it unsafe and making her look bad.

advertisement

In the picture shared by Eilish you see a woman with black hair, light green roots, sunglasses and clothes, similar to what the singer would wear with two “security guards”.

The four-time Grammy winner shared the photo in her Instagram story with the headline:

Please don’t do this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean for people who do not know better. You make me look bad.

She also zoomed in on the socks Billie was wearing and said it was “disrespectful”, which implied that she would never wear anything like that.

In defense of Billie, the fake looks like she borrowed her father’s 30-year-old soccer socks.

Eilish shared the picture from an Instagram fan page that faked the unknown woman as a singer and marked the real Billie for her.

Photographer Jordan Matter was the brain behind the fake Billie Eilish stunt, and he’s been apologizing to Eilish for pretending to be her.

The photographer even went so far as to post Instagram stories for his 1.3 million followers to see him sit in a limousine with the wrong Billie and said he was on his way to Santa with a “special guest” Monica Pier.

After the backlash, the photographer and YouTuber called Instagram where he said he had no intention of disregarding the 18-year-old singer.

Hello everybody. You commented on yesterday’s video shoot and I’d like to answer. I gathered a lot and had an acrobat pretend Billie was doing a huge cheer, which showed it wasn’t Billie. I had no intention of disregarding Billie.

I’m a big fan like everyone else. I’ve never made a celebrity imitation video before, but they’re pretty common. I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I found it completely harmless since we never pretend that she is Billie in the video.

I contacted Billie and Maggie directly and apologized, and I will not publish the video without their permission. I hope that clears everything up.

It’s not the first time that Eilish has been personified: YouTuber Mackenzie Turner shared a video of her meeting with someone she thought was the real Billie.

Turner, who is obviously a big fan of the singer, eagerly follows the fake eilish and many others while filming, but doesn’t get much interaction from her.

The YouTuber, whose video has been viewed more than 100,000 times, has titled the clip “I MET BILLIE EILISH AT THE MALL (SIE WAR SO RUDE)”.

Although fans were very disappointed to find out later that it wasn’t the real Billie Eilish they saw, at least they know that she’s not really rude.

Hint to yourself: don’t pretend to be Billie Eilish – but if you do, wear good socks.

advertisement