Sunday, just hours after news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, the 62nd Grammy Awards began at Staples Center, the building where Bryant forged his legacy. “We literally stand here heartbroken in the house that Kobe built,” said Alicia Keys, who gave a somber tribute to Bryant and his family in his opening monologue. Throughout the evening, Keys, in the tone of earthy motherhood that she proposed for two consecutive years as a Grammy host, returned to one idea: the healing power of music in the face of tragedy. Music, she insisted, brings us together.

Music can be unifying, but Grammys are not. Usually the show provides a document on generational divisions and institutional decay. On Sunday, however, she approached the cultural consensus surprisingly, but not because of Bryant. The show was a crowning achievement in its own right by Billie Eilish, the eighteen-year-old pre-pop star who became a commercial and cultural powerhouse, and who won the album of the year, the album by l ‘year, the song of the year and the best New artist. Eilish is the first artist to sweep the major categories since singer-songwriter Christopher Cross, almost forty years ago. She has been described as a wonder of genre fusion, a teenage sensation and the future of music. She is also, of course, a person on whom we can all agree.

The chord is probably a welcome sensation at the Recording Academy, which is at a crossroads. In 2018, faced with criticism of the shortage of female Grammy nominees and voters, then Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said after the broadcast of the awards that women must “step up” to achieve parity, one comment which has troubled artists and fans. Portnow left her job in 2019, but her replacement, Deborah Dugan, was placed on administrative leave earlier this month, after only five months of work. (The Academy said it was investigating “a formal allegation of misconduct by a female senior member of the Recording Academy team”, although Dugan denies any wrongdoing.) In response, Dugan made explosive statements in a complaint from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the rigged “Grammys voting system and the” boys’ club “mentality of the Academy; she also alleged that Portnow was charged with raping a musician. (Portnow vehemently denied these claims.)

This latest crash occurs in a broader context, in which the Academy, historically known for favoring white artists and the rock tradition, has made several gestures towards change. He began televising the hip-hop categories and expanding the voting criteria to accommodate streaming events. It also widened the pool of candidates for the best categories and announced new initiatives to promote diversity. As a result of these gestures – and in line with the constant global march towards monoculture – this year’s nominees were younger, more diverse and more culturally relevant than ever. Among the main candidates are Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Eilish, the virtuoso country music star of the Internet. The independent pillars Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend won nominations for the best album category, but their presence was spectral, as if they were the ghost of the Grammys’ past. Women – one woman in particular – dominated the list of winners.

And yet, despite the spiritual makeover, Sunday’s ceremony was oddly boring, in part due to a lack of star power in last year’s album release cycle. There were no new solo albums by Adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Frank Ocean or Kendrick Lamar, leaving the field wide open to newcomers like Lizzo and Eilish. (Taylor Swift and Kanye West, two other ghostly presences, released albums but were largely ignored by the Academy.) In the absence of significant moments, the ceremony often oscillated between the apartment and the awkward one. At one point, Usher paid tribute to Prince alongside FKA twigs, who were asked not to sing but to be some sort of glorified backup dancer. At another time, Cuban-American pop singer Camila Cabello offered her father the song “First Man,” perhaps adding more Freudian undertones to the show than expected. The only moment of true reinvigoration came from the author of rap art Tyler, the creator, who interpreted his hit “Earfquake” with Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson, before being joined on stage by a legion of young black men in blonde wigs. (They were dressed like his alter ego, Igor.) Bursting with adrenaline, they briefly turned the evening into an enjoyable show, and Tyler then won the award for best rap album.

Lizzo and Eilish, along with Lil Nas X, represent a new class of musical royalty, and they took on disproportionate responsibility for the attractiveness of the show on Sunday. The three stars were praised for their innovation. Lizzo brings copper and inclusive energy to power pop; Lil Nas X erodes the gender convention; Eilish displays a Gothic sensibility and striking musical arrangements. But the Grammys have also laid bare their conventionality. Lil Nas X performed a super-mix of his undeniable success, “Old Town Road”, inviting an army of invited stars – Diplo, BTS, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus and Nas – to join him in a heavy genre mashup . that Grammy programmers could have prepared. Lizzo, who opened the show with “Truth Hurts” (a song that also won the award for best solo pop performance), embraced the ceremony with such a playful staging that it already looked like a game of the Academy. And Eilish, for his live performance, chose a stripped-down piano version of his single “When The Party’s Over”, exposing the traditionalist bones of the song. In theory, the Academy has proven that it has made great progress in welcoming new talent. Talents, on the other hand, seem to have met them halfway.

