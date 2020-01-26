advertisement

Billie Eilish will appear on THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday January 26 (8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., live ET / 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish has already won this year’s Grammy Awards and her night is only getting longer. In addition to her performance, she will fight for the best pop solo performance and all “Big Four” grammy categories.

Before the ceremony, Eilish walked the show’s official red carpet.

Competitors and interpreters Jonas Brothers also made themselves felt on the red carpet. They were accompanied by their wives Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

The show will air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. CET. The photos of the network on the red carpet follow.

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

