NEW YORK (AP) – Singer Billie Eilish, who spoke to young people living with depression on a DIY album she made at home with her older brother, is at the top of the music world .

The 18-year-old made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Not only did she become the youngest person to win one of the best Grammy awards – record, song and album of the year, and the best new artist – Eilish is the first artist to sweep the four since Christopher Cross in 1981 .

His triumph came on a dark night after the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. It also ended a tumultuous week for the Recording Academy, which included its ousted CEO accusing the Grammy nomination process of being rigged, and Diddy calling on the organization for not giving enough respect to R&B and hip- hop.

“When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” D’Eilish also won the best pop vocal album. His brother Finneas O’Connell also won awards for engineering and producing the album.

“The music I listened to when I was young, maybe 7, 8, 9 or 10, 13, was the most important music for me forever,” said Finneas backstage after the ceremony. . “Whenever a person this age approaches one of us and says (this is their favorite), I know what it means to them. That’s why it means so much to me. I hope they celebrate. It’s all because of them. “

He said they never thought that an album that addressed depression, suicidal thoughts and climate change would be a Grammy.

Eilish noted that they made the album in a room in the Los Angeles house where they grew up.

“It’s as if everything is possible,” she said.

In accepting her awards, Eilish noted that she had grown up listening to many artists at the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She also said that she thought Ariana Grande deserved the album of the year, a moment on stage that reminded that Adele had said the same thing about Beyoncé the same year that Adele had triumphed.

The success of a young white girl came one evening when the Recording Academy did everything it could to showcase diversity. Lizzo offered a powerful opening performance, and there were tributes to Prince and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Tyler, the creator, offered an incendiary version of “Earfquake” with Boyz II Men. Lil’Nas X sang his omnipresent “Old Town Road”. Grande sang, as did H.E.R., host Alicia Keys and Gary Clark Jr. with The Roots.

Tyler, the Creator later declared that the Grammy rap album was an upside-down compliment.

Although he is grateful to be recognized, “it sucks too every time we, I mean guys who look like me, do everything that is bent, they always put it in a category of urban rapper”, a- he declared. “I don’t like this urban word. It’s just a politically correct way of telling me the word N”.

Earlier in the show, Keys sat at the piano to sing a rewrite of Lewis Capaldi’s song, “Someone You Loved”, which checked the names of many of the named artists, but also included some sharp lines on respect.

“I will be honest with you,” she said. “It’s been a helluva week.”

Keys also had the delicate task of dealing with the shock of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash while on stage in the same arena where the former Laker won championships.

She sang “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” with Boyz II Men. References to Bryant abounded – a Lakers jersey worn by Run-DMC during their performance of “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith, and adorning a sofa on a set where Lil Nas X started “Old Town Road”.

“We are all feeling crazy sadness right now,” said Keys, who was praised online for the way she handled it.

“Alicia, you highlighted this award,” said rapper Common on stage. “Thank you.”

In addition to its grand opening, Lizzo has won three Grammys, including the best solo pop performance for “Truth Hurts” and two R&B awards. She also seemed visibly affected by Bryant’s death.

“We have to keep reaching out,” she said to fellow artists. “It’s the beginning of making music that moves people again.”

Clark’s sharp “This Land” also won the award for best rock song and best rock performance, and won a third for the contemporary blues album.

Among the most touching moments in the series, Tyler, the Creator, brought his mother in tears on stage with him to accept his Grammy. Singer Demi Lovato made an appearance after her overdose, singing a song that she said was written in the troubled days before this event. Camila Cabello sang “First Man”, a song dedicated to her father, and received a bear hug from a father who sobbed when it was done.

DJ Khaled helped direct the emotional tribute to Hussle, the Los Angeles rapper who was shot dead in March, shortly after attending his first Grammy ceremony as a nominee. Hussle won two Grammys posthumously on Sunday.

Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo and, of course, Eilish were among the artists who won their very first Grammys. Other winners for the first time include Tanya Tucker, J. Cole, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalía and 21 Savage.

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin received his 14th and 15th Grammys in his career.

