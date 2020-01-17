advertisement

The Spin and Stereogum music stores will no longer be part of the Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group, parent company Valence Media said Thursday.

The company sells Spin to Next Management Partners.

“Spin is one of the most respected music / lifestyle releases,” CEO Jimmy Hutcheson said via email when he announced the sale. “Spin started with millions of readers in 1985. In today’s noisy media landscape, brand awareness and authority are more important than ever, and we feel like Spin is a real winner.”

The terms of the contract have not been announced. Hutcheson declined to comment beyond his testimony.

In his own announcement of the sale, Billboard said: “Last year, Spin’s audience grew by over 40%. The website has been successfully renamed, bringing back the iconic Spin black and white logo from 1985.” And artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Ty Dolla Sign recently graced covers. Next Management Partners will take over all the assets and has asked the current team to continue the publication. “

Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group announced the outsourcing of Stereogum on Thursday, saying: “With the publication’s lead, an agreement was reached to buy back the brand, with founder and editor-in-chief Scott Lapatine at the helm. Lapatine also becomes CEO. “

$ 14 Billion Acquisitions Before AT&T Time Warner (Photos)

Do you think $ 85 billion is a lot of money? Take a tour of the incredible amounts of money donated to American media and content machines over the years.

1999: Disney buys ABC

The alliance is such a strong brand that it’s hard to imagine being a sole proprietorship, but the $ 19.5 billion sale gave the Disney company a TV icon that it could own. handout

1999: Clear Channel buys AMFM Inc

The radio giant paid $ 20.6 billion for its rival AMFM, its 830 radio stations, 425,000 billboards, and 19 television channels per Forbes. handout

1999: Viacom buys CBS

Fifteen years ago, the media giant bought the TV network for $ 34.1 billion. Always remember – the story repeats itself. handout

2000: Time Warner and AOL merge

It is often referred to as one of the most catastrophic mergers in history. The price of $ 186.2 billion was visionary at the time, but quickly developed into a corporate culture … and the breakdown of Dot-Com. handout

2006: Disney buys Pixar

Steve Jobs was convinced to hire the animation studio for a series of important steps from Disney boss Bob Iger, which should ensure the long-term health of the company and ultimately the conquest of record-breaking market shares, reported $ 7.4 billion. handout

2009: Disney buys Marvel

Iger’s $ 4 billion purchase of the comic book studio changed the industry, secured Robert Downey Jr. as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and formed a new constellation of stars and film franchises. handout

2012: Disney buys Lucasfilm

Bob Iger’s hat trick ended with a big coup when he landed the “Star Wars” universe for $ 4 billion. This led to the top film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. Youtube

2013: Comcast acquires remaining stake in NBC

After acquiring a majority stake in 2011 for $ 30 billion, Comcast paid an additional $ 16.7 billion to own the entire TV brand, Universal film studio, and California and Florida theme parks. handout

2013: Yahoo buys Tumblr

It’s a relatively low price for a media acquisition, but spending-happy Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer raised a lot of eyebrows when she paid $ 1 billion for Tumblr blogging platform. handout

2014: Facebook buys WhatApp

While it’s a purely technology acquisition, it’s interesting to note that Facebook is an incredible 22 billion for the European WhatsApp, a mobile application that allows users to send text over WiFi for free to strengthen their own messaging app Has paid US dollars. The company has repeatedly said it doesn’t care about acquiring content engines, but this signals a strong urge to improve competition if they ever change their minds. handout

2015: Activision Blizzard buys King Mobile

The video game company spent literally $ 5.9 billion on fun and games. The mobile game company King counts the most successful app ever, Candy Crush, and legacy social games like Bubble Witch in its stable. Now Activision can develop features like a recently sold CBS game show based on Candy Crush. handout

2016: Comcast buys Dreamworks

After years of trying to pull his baby out of the market, Jeffrey Katzenberg raised $ 3.8 billion for DWA and its respective franchises, such as “Kung Fu Panda”. handout

2015: Dalian Wanda buys legendary entertainment

A production company that raised $ 3.5 billion on a sale wasn’t just stunning; it was an airhorn that started the Chinese Hollywood invasion. It is also currently the benchmark for what many refer to as overestimation … but Wanda’s bags are as deep as her patience is long. handout

2016: Verizon buys Yahoo

In an important contract that has not yet been formally concluded, Verizon is spending $ 4.83 billion on Yahoo’s core business, which includes advertising, content, search and mobile. handout

