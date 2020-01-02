advertisement

Ross Martin has had this trailer sign on his property along Hwy. 2 for more than two years. Recently Foothills County ordered residents to remove semi-trailer-mounted signs from their roadside properties or face a hefty fine of up to $ 2,000. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

A recent study found that as much as a third of Canadians have worked in the so-called “concert economy” at some point in the last five years. Exact numbers may be hard to pin down, but it’s not surprising that many Canadians are taking advantage of opportunities to earn extra income.

Certainly here in Alberta, with individuals and families facing economic uncertainty, the idea of ​​using one’s own resources to strengthen one’s financial position is an understandably attractive option. The idea of ​​governments needlessly intervening should be of concern to us all.

When it comes to services like Uber and Airbnb, there is no doubt that there is a need for some level of regulation, if only to ensure that members of the public are safe when transporting by car or housed in a home for the night. But these concerns simply do not exist when it comes to landowners earning money through billboard-style advertising on their property. As such, the government’s efforts to thwart these partnerships are unfair and unjust.

Foothills County would appear to be an example (though, unfortunately, not the only example in Alberta) of an unjust and unjust attempt to interfere not only with the ability of landowners to earn some reserve income in this way, but with their freedom of expression.

The district recently upgraded its regulation in order to stop any signage – whether in outdoor trade or otherwise – attached to trailers or hay straps and located near roadways. Although this is obvious for aesthetic reasons, the bylaws do not ban trailers or ballets without placing signs near roads, no matter how they appear.

Some landowners were facing a Christmas Eve deadline to remove their offensive signs, otherwise the county was prepared to remove the ads themselves and hit landowners with fines of up to $ 2,000 for each sign.

With the help of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, a group of landowners and advertising agency Spot Ads, Inc. have presented a constitutional challenge against the bylaw. That challenge will not be heard until February, but a last-minute court order ensured county officials will not ruin Christmas.

Hopefully, the comeback won’t be temporary. All these landowners are demanding to be left alone. This does not seem like an unreasonable request. The bar should be high enough for this kind of state intervention, and the reasons that rural municipalities have put forward to justify these policies are quite specific, to put it mildly.

It is absurd to argue that these signs are an eye and a distraction, but that the current charts are not. If rural municipalities are losing billboard revenue as a result of these types of privately owned advertising, then they must be honest enough to go out and say so.

In addition, the number of signs encountered by drivers on Alberta highways decreases compared to the number of business signs and signage that motorists see while driving in urban areas. The car’s tangled argument here is particularly dubious.

Not only does this unfairly punish landowners being able to earn some extra income, but it also punishes small business owners who stand to lose an affordable opportunity when it comes to advertising. Times are tough as it is for many small businesses in Alberta. Why would we go out of our way to add to their problems?

After all, this is about property rights and free expression rights. Whether it’s an advertisement for a local business or a banner that states a person’s personal or political views, it’s really not something the government has to worry about. Governments will reduce anything that generates extra income. In fact, the continued increase in municipal property tax bills is one reason some of these landowners have sought these partnerships.

If governments do not come to their minds, we hope that the courts will do so for them.

“Afternoon with Rob Breakenridge” airs weekdays 12: 30-3: 30pm on 770 CHQR rob.breakenridge@corusent.com Twitter: @RobBreakenridge

