This weekend is the eagerly awaited start to the XFL season. For the first weekend, television channels ESPN and Fox are participating in Vince McMahon’s second attempt at a spring league.

During the UCLA Arizona Pac-12 clash on Saturday night, Bill Walton interfered in the fun of the XFL when his broadcast partner Dave Pasch encouraged Walton to make a sound for every XFL team during their promo. The result was very Bill Walton.

Here is Bill Walton, who at @DavePasch’s urging makes a sound effect for every XFL team during a promo and slips into the Trojan joke pic.twitter.com/ZY4XK5UZ9E

– CJ Fogler (@ cjzer0) February 9, 2020

After making the sounds of the Seattle Dragons and St. Louis Battlehawks, Walton took away some creative freedom from the DC Defenders. To think that the defenders and / or the New York Guardians were similar enough to the Trojans (the USC and the condom company) made Walton joke about protecting the Trojans.

We never came up with Bill’s interpretation of the Renegades, Roughnecks and Wildcats, but in true Walton style he definitely had fun with the promo. Never change, Bill.

