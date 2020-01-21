advertisement

(AP Photo / Meg Kinnard) Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, chairs Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

(ABC Columbia) teachers meeting in May 2019 at the State House





COLOMBIA, SC (AP) – South Carolina senators will return to the State House with a long, complex debate this week.

The Senate leaders have announced that they will take as much time as necessary to debate the education overhaul law that they have been working on for almost a year.

Greg Hembree, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, thoroughly explained and answered all 59 sections of the bill on Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Tuesday, Hembree expects the senators to make proposals and vote on changes to the proposal. Some senate leaders said the debate could take a few weeks.

The overhaul calculation includes schools of all types and grades, from preschool kindergarten to technical school. The bill covers administrative issues ranging from standardized tests to school management.

The house passed its own bill in March last year. The Senate bill includes major changes, including the ability to start school earlier and add five working days for teachers to the school year if the legislator agrees to pay for it.

The SC for Ed group of teachers encourages its members to call the senators and have them discard the bill and start their overhaul efforts from scratch.

Horry County Republican Hembree said this was just the beginning of reform efforts, with items such as coupons and class size possibly being included in separate bills later.

