While sports and digital media watchers are waiting to see if Spotify buys The Ringer and its impressive podcast network (Ringer employees also want to know what’s going on), Bill Simmons is developing a number of new documentaries with HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons and Ringer Films are collaborating with HBO on a six-part documentary series on music. HBO anticipates a “six-week event”. Each of the films is moderated by different directors. The intent is to use the “30 for 30” approach that Simmons and ESPN have used in sports and to tell these kinds of stories from the music world.

As with sport, the possibilities for music documentaries are seemingly unlimited. In the announcement of the project, HBO said that the films will focus on “crucial moments or sections for a popular artist or band, a cult album or the music business as a whole”.

A major reason for the success of “30 for 30” films, however, is that they mostly focus on a particular epoch in history or on the life of a character, like Michael Jordan, who at the University of Miami in the 1980s Minor League Baseball and Wayne played Gretzky is sold to the Los Angeles Kings, Deion Sanders plays NFL and MLB games on the same day.

As the series established itself, these films broadened their spectrum with larger stories such as the rivalry of the Celtics-Lakers, the life of Junior Seau and perhaps above all the life, career and cultural influence of O.J. Simpson in an Oscar-winning five-part series.

The timing for Ringer Films and HBO looks good because music documentaries are sure to have their moment in culture. Some of the most popular documentary releases in recent years have featured stars such as Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin. CNN showed its Linda Ronstadt documentary “The Sound of My Voice” on New Year’s Day. HBO showed feature films such as Martin Scorsese’s George Harrison project and The Defiant Ones about Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. Showtime has recently produced several music-related films covering a range of topics, including Luciano Pavarotti, Duran Duran, Motown and David Bowie.

“We don’t want to make music documents that only cover the beginning, middle and end of a person’s career,” said Simmons in a statement. “We believe there is another way to do this.” And we want to work with the best directors, talented filmmakers who have the same passion for this project as we do. “

This documentary series is the third project that Ringer Films is producing for HBO after Andre the Giant from 2018 and the upcoming Showbiz Kids directed by Alex Winter.

Neither the THR article nor the HBO publication indicated which topics could be relevant to the upcoming music documentary series, but publication is expected in 2021.

