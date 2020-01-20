advertisement

At the weekend, the Wall Street Journal announced that Spotify was discussing the purchase of The Ringer, the sports and pop culture company owned by Bill Simmons. Now we know how much this acquisition could cost.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Bill Simmons is reportedly looking for $ 200 million for his website and podcast network. This price would match what Spotify paid for podcast publisher Gimlet Media last February. In addition, Spotify acquired the Anchor podcasting platform last year for around $ 140 million.

McCarthy reports, however, that Simmons’ offer price does not match a valuation where The Ringer’s value is between $ 90 and $ 100 million. This is similar to the statement by Peter Kafka from Vox Media, according to which Simmons had sought a sale in discussions with WarnerMedia from AT&T last year.

Oh. While we’re at it: Simmons spoke to Turner / AT & T about a sale a year ago.

– Peter Kafka (@pkafka) January 17, 2020

Perhaps the high offer price is an indication that Simmons isn’t really interested in a sale, which could dispel fans’ fears that an acquisition of Spotify will cut the network’s over 30 programs and possibly end all of the website’s written content could mean. Long-time Simmons fans also fear that the sale of The Ringer could lead to it turning to another company.

But could Spotify make him an offer that he can’t refuse?

As a streaming music platform looking to improve its podcast presence, the acquisition of The Ringer Network would definitely improve Spotify’s non-music content. The service is taking big steps to create its own original podcast program. Several daily sports shows are planned, including a summary of the day’s sports news. Adding the Ringer Show Catalog to his list would reduce this burden and possibly allow more time to produce this content.

Both sides already have a relationship, and The Ringer delivered an original show for Spotify, The Hottest Take, which debuted last September.

Last year, the WSJ reported that The Ringer had $ 15 million in advertising revenue in 2018. The podcast network generates 100 million downloads per month. However, the written content of the website does not get as much traffic as branches like Bleacher Report and authors rarely publish messages with their articles. This leads media investors to conclude that it is unlikely to get $ 200 million.

