Bill Nye has developed from one of the most popular science teachers to one of the most popular catwalk models at New York Fashion Week. The TV educator who acted as a model for the Blue Jacket Fashion Show last Wednesday, February 5. All proceeds from the event went to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

A video of Nyes fashion debut went viral due to his playful catwalk. The 64-year-old danced on the catwalk to Lizzo’s hit “Juice” and the Internet loved it every moment.

Nye looked elegant and stylish in a tuxedo designed by Nicholas Graham with a blue floral blazer decorated with silver details. He matched the jacket with a white shirt with buttons, black trousers and, of course, his characteristic accessory: a bow tie. He kept it classic on his feet with a pair of shiny patent leather shoes.

Joey Sasso, the star of “The Circle”, was also on the program with a pinstripe jacket in black, white and navy, which he combined with a navy blue crew neck shirt and jeans. He combined the look with a pair of black boots.

