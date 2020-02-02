advertisement

As you may know, today is February 2nd.

For some, it marks the first days of a new month, after January that felt like it would never end.

And for fans of a certain Bill Murray movie classic, Groundhog Day.

And for that day, Murray repeated his role as Phil Connors for a Superbowl commercial.

Phil is caught in a time loop again, just like he is in the film, forced to relive the same day and same encounters with Ned Ryerson.

However, there is a big difference in advertising – the presence of a jeep.

Because he owns the jeep, he can go on a number of adventures, ignoring his enemy Ned Ryerson and taking the Punxsutawney marmot on his journey.

Take a look at the ad here:

Clip about jeep

Ah yes. That brings back the memories. We feel like we’ve seen this film over and over again. Well, that’s the point I’m thinking.

We expect this to be one of many high profile commercials that will air during today’s Superbowl, which starts at 11:30 p.m. Irish time.

