advertisement

What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day is exactly the same and nothing matters to you? Well, that sums it up for Bill Murray, who is in a Groundhog Day loop again.

Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his Pennsylvania home every day on that day, February 2nd, to predict the weather. It’s a centuries-old tradition that became more famous through Murray’s legendary 1993 comedy – did we mention Phil is a marmot?

advertisement

Of course, the actor is synonymous worldwide with the name of the day as the psychic animal itself. And to celebrate another Groundhog Day and today’s Super Bowl, the powers have brought Murray back into the same miserable loop.

You can check the new ad below:

The film follows Phil, a cynical TV weather man who keeps going through the same day every time he drives to Punxsutawney on the spot.

The new commercial starts with Phil, who is now much older and wakes up to the sound of Sonny and Cher in a B&B. “It’s Groundhog Day,” sounds on the radio. “Oh no,” says Phil, “oh no.”

After leaving the room, he meets angry insurance agent Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky) and steals the local marmot (played by the actor’s real brother, Brian Doyle-Murray) from the city mayor. But how does he escape?

Well, that’s where the purpose of advertising comes in. Murray has returned to the endless hell landscape of rural America for the best reason: to sell big old jeeps. After walking in a shiny rubicon, he says, “Not a bad day.”

The film is still repeated many times, especially this time of year – it still has a 96% rating for rotten tomatoes.

National Post Calum Marsh wrote: “Are we all just wasting time wasting eternity? The film does not make this accusation lightly. And it takes an outrageous concept, a big requirement with a shoot from science fiction films, to align the idea in terms that we accept and understand. “

Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times wrote: “Groundhog Day may not be the funniest collaboration between Bill Murray and director Harold Ramis. But this gentle little effort is certainly the lovable film of both men’s careers, a sweet and amusing surprise package. ‘

At today’s Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs hit the pinnacle of the NFL championship.

advertisement