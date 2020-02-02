advertisement

Murray redesigns his iconic role for this spot, which airs on Sunday night during the big game.

The Super Bowl, which airs in Fox on Sunday night, has already released some great ads, including Martin Scorsese’s Coca-Cola Energy ad and Bryan Cranston’s reissue of “The Shining” for Mountain Dew. Now Bill Murray has revised his famous role from Harold Ramis’ 1993 comedy classic “Groundhog Day”. This Super Bowl commercial for Jeep shows Murray repeating Phil Connors with the sounds of “I Got You Babe” by Sonny and Cher. There are other Easter eggs, including Stephen Tobolowsky as the annoying Ned Ryerson. Check it out below.

Last year, IndieWire interviewed Bill Murray after Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die” in Cannes and explained why he made this type of cash decision. “It was worth it for my son’s college,” he said of the Ghostbusters franchise.

Fox will air the Super Bowl LIV – with the Kansa City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers – at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Viewers can stream the game for free through the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-host the game’s halftime show and Demi Lovato will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before kick-off. The Super Bowl, which will be available on compatible devices in 4K UHD, can also be streamed on multiple streaming services, which include live TV channels. However, viewers should check to see if local Fox channels are available nearby. The Super Bowl can be viewed on services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Now and FuboTV. Although each of these services costs around $ 50 a month, they all offer free trials. You can also watch TV on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One and Android TV. It will also be available for iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets.

Check out Bryan Cranston’s Mountain Dew ad here, which makes Kubrick’s haunting horror classic almost too scary. Also see Martin Scorsese’s Coca-Cola ad with Jonah Hill. For more information on Super Bowl 2020, visit the IndieWire Super Bowl LIV podcast on millions of screens.

