advertisement

Imagine the scene: you are on a golf course, have a great time with your friends and do a few tequila punches – just like you.

Suddenly you see the only Bill Murray taking a few shots with his friends and you think, “Hey, do you know what will make this day better? Take pictures with Bill Murray. “

advertisement

So that’s exactly what you’re doing by offering the legendary actor one of your shots, why the hell not? And what do you know, he accepts! Now you have a video of Bill Murray throwing tequila down on your phone and of course you will be sharing it far and wide.

Which is exactly what a person has been doing recently:

As you can see in the video, Murray ran across the fairway at one of the holes when a woman with a plastic cup full of alcohol leaned over the ropes. “Hey Bill,” the woman called out. “I have a shot of tequila for you! I know you will like it! “

Murray then went straight to the woman – with the most honest face I could ever add – drank the drink, threw the empty cup in the air, and went on as if nothing had happened. The crowd cheered like crazy the whole time.

The 69-year-old actor had participated in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Northern California on Sunday, February 9, when the now viral video was recorded.

The caddy shack star didn’t seem to have played very well when he was offered tequila in the middle of the round, which may explain why he dropped it so quickly.

The video, which was posted on Instagram along with the title: “A legendary weekend at ProAm. # BillMurrayforPresident2020 #billmurrayisanabsolutewagon ’was later shared on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

Obviously people were excited and soon called Murray a “legend” and a “national treasure”. One person wrote: “Bill Murray must be protected at all costs!”

These were not the only cheeky antics the actor dealt with. He decided to have some fun while breaking the rules during a putt by pushing the ball into the hole with his backhand as he tried to roll past it.

His slight violation of the rules was applauded and cheered by the crowd as he walked away with a sly grin on his face.

I mean, I would cheer. It’s Bill Murray, who cares if he breaks a few rules here and there ?! I’m just jealous because I couldn’t take pictures of him.

advertisement