Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks after consulting on the federal budget with the Alberta Business Council in Calgary on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Sammy Hudes / Postmedia

The latest trip through Calgary by senior members of the federal government continued on Thursday, as Finance Minister Bill Morneau made a stop in the city for pre-budget consultations with members of the province’s business community.

The roundtable discussion was held by the Alberta Business Council, which was formed last year and is comprised of more than 40 industry executives and representatives from across the province.

It was the third visit to Calgary by a high-profile Liberal government member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this month. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was in town last week to meet with officials such as Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Mayor Naheed Nenshi, while Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, the Liberal government’s special representative for the Prairies, withdrew to Calgary on Tuesday. .

Morneau characterized his exchange with the group of business executives as “very positive”, as they discussed issues pertaining to the region.

“Clearly, in Alberta, there are specific challenges. Here there are challenges around employment that are different from other parts of the country, “Morneau said.

“We wanted to hear about ideas on how we can strengthen employment opportunities, increase the opportunity for great jobs. Some of the specific things we heard about today were definitely in the oil and gas sector.”

The finance minister stressed his government’s priority, “first and foremost,” to always strive to achieve “a fair price for our resources”, while at the same time addressing the issue of climate change and the need for consultation with indigenous communities .

He said the government planned to include the topics it heard on Thursday in its thoughts when developing the next federal budget, which is expected to be presented this spring.

Morneau also did not rule out further funding for infrastructure projects in Calgary, noting that those investments are “continuing”.

“There’s a huge opportunity in Calgary,” he said. “There is a significant opportunity across Alberta.”

In a statement, Conservative Party associate finance critic Pat Kelly said Morneau and the Liberal government “have significantly damaged families” and “alienated Albertans to an unseen rate” since Pierre Trudeau’s time as prime minister.

“Canada’s Conservatives are calling on Minister Morneau to cut taxes on workers and entrepreneurs, reduce the job-killing stripe and launch a realistic plan to balance the budget,” Kelly said.

But Adam Legge, President of the Alberta Business Council, said Morneau and the panel actually saw eye to eye more than they expected.

“There is a perception across the country that it is Alberta versus the rest of Canada and that interests are very different. I can tell you from the business perspectives around the room that there is a pretty big reach,” Legge said.

“We want to increase prosperity, we want to see the middle class thrive in Canada, we want to see prosperity in our indigenous communities, we want to be responsible producers of natural resources. We know we can be global leaders in to ”.

Asked what the business council hoped to see in the upcoming budget, Legge said Ottawa’s vocal support for Alberta’s natural resources sector was more important than any particular item.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau during a ceremony at the Rideau Hall on November 20, 2019, in Ottawa.

CHRIS WATTIE /

AFP via Getty Images

Following previous visits to Calgary that met with pro-pipeline protests and demonstrations, Morneau said his government is committed to getting on the same page as Albertans, who did not choose a single Liberal candidate in the October election.

“We live in a democracy, so people will always have a different perspective. My experience of coming to Calgary is that people are very respectful,” he said.

“There will always be people who are frustrated about specific issues or people who are experiencing real challenges … but I’ve always found it to be a very constructive dialogue with goodwill people and that’s the way I get it that. We’re trying to make a difference for people in a challenging time. That means listening is important. “

