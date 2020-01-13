advertisement

Fossil fuels

January 13, 2020 against Steve Hanley

advertisement

Bill McKibben is an indefatigable climate activist and an irreconcilable enemy of the fossil fuel industry. The founder of 350.org, he has been arrested more often than Mike Tyson. His last meeting with so-called “law enforcement officers” took place on January 10 when he and a small group of climate protesters blocked an ATM at a Chase Bank in New York City.

Why? Because since the Paris climate agreements were concluded in 2015, JP Morgan Chase has lent more money to the fossil fuel industry than any other bank – according to an opinion piece that McKibben wrote for the New York Times, $ 195 billion. Wells Fargo ($ 151 billion), Citibank ($ 129 billion) and Bank of America ($ 106 billion) were not far behind. Combined, that group of 4 banks has provided nearly $ 600 billion to companies that are robbing the earth with their business activities.

In a perfect world, the executives who control these banks and fossil fuel companies would be in prison, accused of crimes against humanity, but in the less than perfect world we live in, McKibben says the best thing individuals can do is push the banks to switch off the money connection that finances oil and gas companies.

McKibben has a special contempt for JP Morgan Chase because it “finances the worst projects – projects that increase the reach of the fossil fuel infrastructure and continue to maintain our dependence on fossil fuels for decades to come.” In Minnesota, for example, the Line 3 pipeline replacement project, partially funded by JPMorgan Chase, adds 337 miles of pipeline for crude oil transportation in Minnesota.

“If approved this year, the pipeline will transport 760,000 barrels of crude oil from Canada to terminals on the shores of Lake Superior every day. This project reduces and extends existing pipelines so that more crude oil can flow to refineries in Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Ontario. “

McKibben says, “If we could only get one offending bank to switch to fossil fuel disposal, the ripple effects would be both fast and worldwide. Imagine an announcement from JPMorgan Chase that it immediately stopped financing for new fossil fuel projects. It would echo around the world in a matter of hours and there would be nothing the Trumps or Putins or Bolsonaros of the world could do to stop it. “

McKibben and Lennox Yearwood Jr. have formed a new online organization called StopTheMoneyPipeline to spread the message that the financing of fossil fuels is harming the planet and killing people. “We were in and arrested on Chase Bank on Friday for nothing less than the future of our planet,” he writes. “If you care about the climate, it’s worth keeping your accounts away from these offenders. Cut your credit cards into pieces. If you want to stop climate change, follow the money. “

Are there alternatives? McKibben recommends Amalgamated Bank, Aspiration or Beneficial State Bank as financial institutions that avoid investing in fossil fuels. He also notes that most local credit unions also avoid such investments.

People often ask what they can do to resist the expansion of the fossil fuel industry. There are many answers, from driving an electric car to adding solar panels to your roof to renovating some of your own food. Refusing to do business with financial institutions that finance companies that actively lead to the destruction of the earth is another small but important step that we can all take.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement