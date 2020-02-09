advertisement

We all bought something on Payday, but Bill Gates takes over the crown after his last project.

Gates, also known as the founder of Microsoft, has launched a $ 645 million superyacht that is powered by liquid hydrogen and is phenomenal.

The luxury liner, called Aqua, is 370 feet long and has more features than a normal home, whether it’s a yacht or not.

Its superyacht has five decks with room for 14 guests, 31 crew members, a gym, a yoga studio, a beauty salon, a massage parlor and a pool on the rear deck.

The boat – the first of its kind to run on liquid hydrogen – was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show in December 2019.

On the lower level, guests can see the ship’s hydrogen tanks through a glass panel. Each tank weighs 28 tons, is vacuum sealed and cooled to -253C (-423F) to hold the hydrogen fuel.

In order to operate the motors and electronics, the liquid hydrogen is pumped through special PEM fuel cells, which convert it into electricity. The supply is then moderated with two fuel cells to ensure that it remains constant.

The only emission is water, which is then safely pumped into the ocean.

Despite its novel fuel source, the ship can reach 17 knots and travel 3,750 miles before refueling. This is enough to bridge an Atlantic crossing from New York to Southampton.

Aqua was designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Lateral Naval Architects.

Designer Sander Sinot said to Forbes:

In every project, I challenge my team and myself to outdo ourselves. For the development of AQUA, we were inspired by the lifestyle of a sophisticated, future-oriented owner, the fluid versatility of water and the latest technology to combine this in a 112 meter long superyacht with a fully functional liquid hydrogen and fuel cell system that stands out groundbreaking technology, design and aesthetics.

With a net worth of $ 110 billion from Gates, the 64-year-old can say for sure that he can afford his smart new investment.

Other environmentally friendly features include gel-powered fire bowls in the ship’s two entertainment areas, which allow guests to keep warm without burning wood or coal.

The interest in alternative fuels is nothing new for the software tycoon. He is already investing in a company called Heliogen, a California startup that is looking for a clean source of hydrogen gas by splitting water molecules without using fossil fuels.

While the amazing ship won’t be on the water until 2024, if I were Bill I would be planning where I would go.

