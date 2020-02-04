advertisement

WASHINGTON – Microsoft founder Bill Gates congratulated his 23-year-old daughter who got engaged to his 29-year-old Egyptian fiancee.

Jennifer Gates and her boyfriend Nassar posted their engagement photos on Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, prompting an immediate response from Bill Gates.

“I am completely delighted. Congratulations, ”said Gates.

The two amorous birds got engaged for a ski holiday, the Egyptian show jumping to represent Egypt in the show jumping at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Jennifer, a medical graduate from Stanford, has posted a photo of her new Nassar diamond ring.

“I look forward to spending the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes, a million times, wrote Jennifer.

Named the richest person in the world in 2017, Bill Gates, who founded Microsoft with the late Paul Allen in 1975, is also known for his philanthropic work.

He created the world’s largest private charity alongside his wife Melinda, according to Forbes, and donated $ 35.8 billion in Microsoft stock.

