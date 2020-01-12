advertisement

Bill Cowher found out on Saturday that he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, and the way he found out was fantastic.

CBS NFL analyst Lamar Jackson collapsed with Phil Simms on Ravens-Titans’ pre-game show (The NFL Today) when Pro Football HOF President David Baker appeared on the set and paused the analysis to deliver the surprise news to Cowher , Cowher’s wife and daughter joined him on the set.

The newest member of @ProFootballHOF: Bill Cowher.

Congratulations @CowherCBS! # PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/s5f1gXuDfO

advertisement

– CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2020

This is excellent live television. Well done by CBS and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 62-year-old Cowher led the Pittsburgh Steelers as a head coach for a period of 15 years (1992-2006) to a record of 149-90-1 (0.623 percent) and led them to a Super Bowl championship in the 2005 season. He also played in the NFL as a linebacker and special teamer for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. And since 2007 he’s been a CBS studio analyst at The NFL Today.

Congratulations to Cowher.

advertisement