Comedian Bill Burr is featured in a new comedy show for Quibi, the upcoming mobile-only streaming service that looks at how far people want to go to get what they want.

Each episode of the series, which is currently being produced under the working title “Immoral Compass”, will have a character that faces a “desperate desire”: love, fame, money, intelligence, family, power and intelligence, among other topics, Quibi. You will then be faced with an “extremely unethical decision” that will cause the character to land whatever they want – if they choose.

“Immoral Compass” will include several standup comedians, Quibi said. The show is inspired by YouTuber Tyler Falbo’s digital shorts. Falbo will also write, stage and produce the show as an executive producer.

“I was blown away by the originality and style of Tyler’s work,” Burr said in a statement. “I am very happy to be included in his show.”

The series is produced by Burr, Falbo, John Irwin, Al Madrigal and Mike Bertolina and by Liza Keckler as a co-executive. “Immoral Compass” is produced by Irwin Entertainment and All Things Comedy.

Quibi is scheduled to start on April 6th. $ 4.99 per month is charged for ad-financed streaming and $ 7.99 for ad-free service. Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman gave the world a first look at Quibi last week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas and presented 175 new shows in the first year.

The duo’s appearance followed that Quibi 2019 put dozens of shows from a number of big stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray, Kris and Kendall Jenner and Stephen Curry in the right light. In the past two weeks, Quibi Justin Roiland, co-creator of “Rick & Morty”, has managed to lead a new Claymation series, and Reese Witherspoon for telling a documentary about “wild” female animals.

Quibi strives to separate itself from a growing list of streaming services by creating episodes of up to 10 minutes in length. (Quibi is short for “Quick Bites”.) Katzenberg said in an interview with TheWrap last week that Quibi is not worried about the stiff competition from providers like Disney + when it comes to attracting subscribers.

“We’re in a marathon, not a sprint,” said Katzenberg. “Disney + is a 100-year brand with the world’s most valuable and important intellectual property. We are a different use case and do not have the same brand awareness. So we don’t think we’ll start like a rocket ship. We believe that we have built this up over several years. “

