The Millennial Post yesterday released a report on how the main lobbyist MasterCard was previously a top Liberal aide under the Chretien government and also appears to have donated 19 times to the Liberal Party of Canada.

In the period of questioning Friday, the Liberals were constantly upset by the Opposition over this lobbyist’s ties to their party and the extremely generous $ 49m taxpayer gift of corporate welfare they gave to MasterCard; a company that shocks in billions of dollars of profit each year and has an Executive Director who received $ 20 million in compensation in 2019.

The mere mention of The Mill Millial seems to have attracted half-hearted laughter from some well-known Liberals.

We at Post Millennial understand how this particular story would put the Liberals in a difficult bind. But Liberals who think the easiest solution is to remove laughter at the mention of The Millennial Mill and dismiss us as a “right-wing blog” is another example of their out-of-touch arrogance.

It’s much easier to laugh at history than explain to cash-strapped Canadians, half of whom are only $ 200 away from being unable to pay their bills, which the Trudeau government thought was a good idea. announced to defrauded Davos that they would give away $ 49m of Canadian-made money to a very lucrative credit card company; (a credit card company many Canadians are obviously getting rid of every month from nightly interest rates).

Unfortunately for the Liberals, their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already boosted his political capital with Canadians.

It is confusing that journalists and political experts were left scratching their heads at Trudeau gathering to buy delicious donuts earlier this month. NEWS FLASH: Canadians are tired of Trudeau wasting money, e.g. flying a chef in India, giving millions of people a failed Bombardier, taking expensive breaks, bringing journalists to court, etc. You’d think his government was shrinking to a minority and losing the popular vote would have caught these people in 70 percent of Canadians not in a stupor of Trudeau mania.

As for the liberals who laugh weirdly After the Millennium, they have repeatedly shown that they have zero respect for journalists who actually keep their feet in front of the fire.

The Trudeau government has done nothing to address the government departments and agencies that steal the copyright of the fiery startup Reporter. Instead, and I assume it is because the Blacklock Reporter routinely exposes the liberalism and corruption of this Liberal government, they have allowed the Blacklock Reporter’s lawful litigation to disappear for years, all while the departments still steal copyright.

The Liberal Party of Canada also shamefully shut down Northern reporter Andrew Lawton for covering Trudeau’s re-election campaign, even hitting the RCMP over it. When Lawton and a Rebel Media reporter applied to cover official government leadership debates, Trudeau’s ‘Leaders’ Committees – packed with Liberal friends – tried and failed to block them.

When Aso Globe and Mail reporter Robert Fife dropped the first SNC-Lavalin bomb report the Trudeau report essentially called it a liar. Last time I checked there were no corrections to that report.

And to top it all off, the Trudeau government has corrupted the entire journalism profession in Canada by offering $ 600m to be shared by special interest groups, including Unifor, which represents thousands of leading journalists across the country. And just this week, a government report recommended the CBC – too bad at lending to other news media and known for routinely publishing Liberal propaganda – if the police had to work for other journalists.

As grim as all this news is for Canadian freelancers who actually want to hold the Liberals in power, we at Post Millennial see a glimmer of hope.

Our newsletter scores above its weight and gets an average of 5 million visitors to our website every month.

If the Liberals want to laugh derivatively at The Mill Millial when asked in the House of Commons about our reporting (in the case of giving them a $ 49m gift to MasterCard after a lobbyist linked to their party had several meetings with ministers Liberals) this is their prerogative.

But, every day Canadians are certainly not laughing.

The column of Toronto Sun reporter Brian Lilley in the Liberals news proudly announcing the $ 49m MasterCard award was the leading item in Canada for most of Thursday. Not to be outdone, Post Millennial found its own story.

The MasterCard lobbyist hanging on to a Post-Millennium reporter and Liberals laughing at the mere mention of us in the House of Commons speaks volumes; it’s a slap in the face of journalism and everyday Canadians alike.

But believe me, the laughter at the Post Millennial office today as you look at Question Period was far more cordial than the feeble and feeble whistle of the Liberals.

