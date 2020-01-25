advertisement

Bilbao’s athletic striker Inaki Williams said he was the victim of racist attacks in his team’s 1-1 draw at Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

“I’m a little sad about the draw, but mostly because I’ve suffered racist insults,” Williams said after the game to the club’s official website. “It’s something no black player or player of any race wants to hear. It is something totally inappropriate.

“People have to come to the stadium to enjoy the game, to cheer on their team and to play football. It’s a friendly game for the team, ”added the striker.

“The truth is that it was a sad day because of what I’m telling you because these events, which are completely out of place, don’t have to happen,” he said.

Inaki later wrote on social media: “It is very sad that we continue to experience racism in football today. We have to end it. Thank you for your support. #Nomocracies #Semiostracism. “

Athletic Bilbao offered the 25-year-old his support. “All our support for @ Williams45,” the club wrote in a message on Twitter. “Above all, zero tolerance for racism.”

La Liga and the Spanish Football Association have not yet commented.

