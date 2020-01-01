advertisement

Kim Kardashian opens 2020 as one of the most visited Instagram girl, In particular, the American is the third most common woman, followed by the social network and the first Influencer ,

With 155 million Followers, it’s one of the few who approach Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande, which with 164 and 169 million Fans are in the highest positions.

Kim Kardashian dominates in social networks

In addition, Kim sweeps her sisters. Just Kylie Jenner approaches With 154 s of pendant, You are in the back Kendall Jenner, With 120 million fans. Khloe KardashianWith 102 million of pendant, and Kourtney Kardashian. 84 M,

Kim Kardashian, queen of social networks

In addition, it is high up Celebrities like how Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Artists with more curricula and professional careers. The New Yorker has 107 M from fans while Partner of Gerard Piqué stay with 60 million.

Some numbers that Kim has achieved by uploading posts Instagram of the bravest and very risky. Snapshots and videos that show light clothing or nothing at all. And there are also pictures in which she looks as if God gave birth to her. because Kim loves to show their virtues.

Kim Kardashian’s photo for 2020

However, their followers wanted to celebrate that too Kim has finished 2019 and starts 2020 at the top of the most popular Instagram Influencer, And I’ve reproduced some of the most daring photos of the American model. Pictures in which she poses with a bikini made of thread, very sublime, like the ones shown below. An unprecedented snapshot that some have cataloged as one of the most sensual influencers.

