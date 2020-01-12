advertisement

Indiana Basketball won against Ohio State on Saturday. What are some takeaways from Hoosier’s side?

Although they are up against the state of Ohio with a 12-3 record (2-2), not many players are high in Indiana basketball. There have been some overwhelming team achievements and a lack of quality wins puts the Hoosiers in a situation where they have to start beating the high-ranking Big Ten programs.

It started as well as IU had hoped and rushed to an early lead over the Buckeyes. But the offensive paused on the ladder in the first half, giving the state of Ohio a 34:31 lead at half time. Thanks to head coach Sean Miller and the team who took the lead early in the second before a 14-1 run. The Hoosiers never let the Buckeyes get close again and ended up winning by 66:54.

It was a fantastic defense effort for Indiana to limit Ohio State to 33% and force 16 sales. The Hoosiers shot the ball well enough and the offensive was consistently good outside the 20/36 distance from the free throw line. It was also a balanced performance with all 10 players who scored for the team.

Now, 13-3 (3-2), Indiana faces a crucial phase of the season that could ultimately decide whether or not to make the NCAA tournament. Before we proceed, let’s take a look at the three largest takeaways in Hoosiers performance.

