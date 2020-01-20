advertisement

So far, there have been many problems in the 2019-20 NCAA basketball season. Who cracked the top 10 list?

When we reached halfway through the NCAA basketball season, they were some very surprising surprises this season. We take a look at the top 10 disorders based on various criteria and factors.

* Did the disgruntled win occur on a home, neutral, or away court?

* The records of both teams

* The Net and KenPom rankings of both teams

* Margin of victory

At the beginning of the season there seemed to be a lot of problems in the non-conference game. However, after we have passed the half of the season and now have a number of applications from all Division 1 basketball teams, it is now easier to use analysis and analysis to determine what the biggest problems with college basketball were this point. Below are the top upsets for this season’s NCAA basketball games.

1. Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

Charleston Southern

Net Ranking 296

Ken Pom Ranking 294

Missouri

Net ranking 77

Ken Pom ranked 76th

In early December, Charleston Southern came to the SEC Missouri Tigers Home Court on Tuesday evening to play a game outside of the conference. Little was expected from the Buccaneers, who are not known for their three-point shooting, but shot the ball far beyond the bow, to win a tough street game against a decent SEC opponent. Missouri beat Florida and Illinois and won in Temple. On the other hand, Charleston Southern has lost to teams like Longwood, Hampton and North Carolina A&T.

2. Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62

Texas A&M

Net ranking 145

Ken Pom Ranking 158

Fairfield

Net ranking 256

Ken Pom Ranking 252

Fairfield stunned SEC opponent Texas A&M and finished seventh in the Orlando Invitational. Nobody claims Texas A&M is a great team, but they beat Vanderbilt and Ole Miss in conference play this season and defeated Oregon State. Fairfield has faced a 7-10 defeat this season and has had some terrible losses against teams like Marist and Niagara to name a few. The Aggies had not expected eighth place in the Orlando Invitational before the season.

3. St. Bonaventure 80, Rutgers 74

Rutgers

Net ranking 18

Ken Pom Leaderboard 24

St. Bonaventure

Net ranking 129

Ken Pom Ranking 117

St. Bonaventure won their first game of the season when they defeated Big Ten opponent Rutgers 80-74 in Toronto as part of the James Naismith Hall of Fame Classic. At the time, this game was not a big surprise as many college basketball fans believed that Rutgers would be a subordinate Big Ten team this season. However, if you look back at this game, it is easy to see that St. Bonaventure could achieve a top-class victory without conference success. Rutgers is ready to become one of the top 5 big ten and they missed the opportunity to win a game they should have in mid-November.

