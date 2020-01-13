advertisement

The Oscar field is determined after nominations on Monday morning. But the decisive cut brought the end of the series for many Oscar hopefuls – great performances and great films with no nominations. Some were in the bladder and still had a chance to fight (Robert De Niro), others were a complete shock (Jennifer Lopez).

Regardless, they will not be fighting for gold during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9 (ABC, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5 PT).

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez, nominated by the Golden Globe, has been widely recognized as the best supporting actress for her role in “Hustlers”. Their exclusion from the nomination list sparked an immediate outcry on social media.

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o not only gave an appearance in Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us”, but two strongly contrasting characters Adelaide and her evil double, Red Years a Slave “.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman received rave reviews when he played Gretchen Carlson in “Bombshell”. While Charlize Theron was nominated for the lead role as Megyn Kelly and Margot Robbie nodded as a supporting actress, Kidman’s role as a supporting actress was overlooked.

Robert De Niro

The legendary actor appears to be a return with director Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman”, a film named after his Hitman character Frank Sheeran. However, after missing out on the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations, it emerged that the critically praised role of the two-time Oscar winner was overshadowed by a crowded field of actors in which stars Joe Pesci and Al Pacino came up with a big one Praise was given.

Eddie Murphy

Murphy caused a sensation in 2019, led by his role as real film legend Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite Is My Name”. A Golden Globe win would probably have driven him into the Oscar confrontation, but Murphy surprisingly lost to “Rocketman” star Taron Egerton. On Monday, Murphy was nominated for Oscar for Best Actor.

Adam Sandler

Sandler received rare critical reviews and was hardly recognizable in his role as a charismatic jeweler in New York, who was looking for the next big score in “Uncut Gems”. Long-time fans hoped that the comedian could receive his first Oscar nomination, but his name was not mentioned in the nominations on Monday.

“Frozen II”

Oscar viewers will have trouble releasing this video. The animated sequel to “Frozen,” which has received mixed reviews but brought in nearly $ 1.5 billion at the box office worldwide, has been nominated for Best Animated Film. The song in the film “Into the Unknown” was nominated for the best song.

Willem Dafoe

Dafoe has developed into an Oscar mainstay in the past two years, with two nominations for popular art house films (“At Eternity’s Gate” and “The Florida Project”). But Dafoe’s search for a threesome in a row was stopped after he tried to maintain his sanity in “The Lighthouse” as an impetuous lighthouse keeper.

Zhao Shuzhen

The Chinese actress was the anchor in Lulu Wang’s acclaimed “The Farewell”. Shuzhen has received Independent Spirit and Critics’ Choice nominations for her role as Awkwafina’s beloved grandmother in the film, but has not received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Christian Bale

Four-time Oscar nominee Bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor 2011 for “The Fighter”. Bale got his fight back as an eccentric, stubborn British engineer and racing driver Ken Miles in “Ford v Ferrari” by director James Mangold. But the voters of the Academy pulled out the red flag in his efforts.

