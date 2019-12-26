advertisement

Cheap credit will entice more Australians to invest in real estate in the coming year, but the market continues to pose many dangers for beginners.

Lianna Pan, chief analyst at Freedom Property Investors, said there are some pitfalls that new investors have often overlooked before signing a home contract, and warned buyers to be careful.

“The important thing is that you don’t buy a home – you buy an investment,” said Ms. Pan.

“All too often, people make investment decisions based on emotions … (this) can mean that people take unnecessary risks and disregard the numbers that should form the basis of an investment decision.”

Ms. Pan said it was the most important thing behind an investment and the property ticked all the boxes.

“Remember: you won’t be staying in this property, so it doesn’t matter if you don’t like the work surface or don’t have the layout you like… don’t stick to the color of the walls. “

Another big mistake that many investors made was that they didn’t set specific financial targets that would determine their investment decisions, Ms. Pan said.

“A good financial goal could be: I want to pay off my single-family home and generate a passive income of $ 200,000 per year from my real estate investments in 10 years. This goal is very specific and quantifiable, ”she said.

The definition of a clear, goal-oriented strategy enabled the investor, according to Ms. Pan, to consider suitable financing options for his real estate investments.

Given the property purchases that involve significant additional costs such as stamp duty and attorney fees, buying behavior is as important as buying behavior, Ms. Pan added.

“A later change of ownership is a costly affair. It is therefore worth checking the options before deciding on the right property.

“Consider all options before you buy a property. It is strongly recommended that you seek the right advice from suitable professionals with experience in structuring investment portfolios. “

Investors also had to act early and avoid being hesitant.

“I have never met an investor who told me he wished he would invest in life later,” said Ms. Pan.

“Everyone regrets not having done anything earlier. The biggest factor in property accumulation is time. Postponing your decision in a moving market for only a few months can result in loss of growth of tens of thousands of dollars. “

Avoiding delays meant working hard to overcome the “analytical paralysis”: the fear of actions caused by too much information.

“When the numbers pile up, don’t sweat with the little one,” said Ms. Pan.

“If you find yourself stuck in the details and your mind raises millions of questions about the details of the property that have nothing to do with the big picture, just remember that this may just be the fear of getting involved, that manifests itself. ”

