The largest evacuation in Australia’s history in NSW

The largest evacuation in the country’s history is underway in New South Wales as thousands of vacationers and residents set off on the state’s south coast before conditions worsen on Saturday.

The land fire department has issued further evacuation orders that extend from Shoalhaven north of Nowra to the Victorian border and further inland to Kosciuszko National Park and Batlow in the Riverina.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has declared the seven-day state of emergency – the third in just eight weeks.

The Princes Highway was opened Thursday in some areas for the evacuation of people by order of the authorities, but the mass exodus caused traffic chaos.

Hundreds of people at a roadblock south of Nowra waited more than 10 hours to drive south on the Princes Highway, many of whom slept in their cars.

Picture: Getty

