advertisement

CLEVELAND – The cavaliers were supposed to move a tall man. Instead, they added another one.

In the last hour before the NBA trading deadline, Cleveland acquired dual all-star center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for striker John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and “the less affordable” of his two draft picks in the second round 2,023th

advertisement

The teams made the deal official on Thursday evening after receiving league approval.

Cleveland had to do something to save a season worsening day by day. Under coach John Beilein, the Cavs are only 13:39 and some of the recent outages have raised concerns about the leadership of the team under general manager Koby Altman.

With the landing of Drummond, who leads the league in the rebound, the Cavs helped themselves briefly and positioned themselves for the future.

The cavs were expected to be aggressive, leading to a deadline. The signs indicated that the team moved either forward Kevin Love or center Tristan Thompson, who is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent this summer.

Love and Thompson, however, remain in the lead for the time being, led by Drummond, a 6-foot-11 squad that leads the league with 15.8 rebounds per game, averaging 17.8 points and 1.7 blocks Front supports. He will immediately improve the Cavs, which have the worst record of the Eastern Conference, and he will relieve Cleveland’s young guards as well as Beilein.

Though he would prefer to play for a playoff contender, Thompson, who has been with Cleveland since his 4th draft in 2011, is not expected to seek a buyout.

The cavs fell 12 out of 13, and some of the recent losses have been worrying. Beilein has complained of a lack of size this season to tackle some of the league’s top centers. The 6-foot-10, 280-pound Drummond gives Beilein another option inside.

The 26-year-old Drummond has a $ 28.7 million option in his contract for next season. As long as he picks it up, Cleveland has to build another core player with the young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Drummond has posted messages on Twitter expressing dismay at the treatment.

“When I learn about the NBA, there are no friends or loyalty,” he wrote. “I have given the piston my heart and soul, and if I do it without a headache, I will realize even more that this is just a business!” I love you, Detroit. … you will always have a special place in my heart! But hope for the next @cavs you’re done! Let’s end the year in the right way. “

Henson had been injured during much of his stay in Cleveland. He came to the Cavs last season after trading from Milwaukee. He signed a four-year, $ 48 million contract last year.

Knight also had an expiring contract and his role had been severely restricted when Cleveland turned to Sexton and Garland as the basis for his future. The 28-year-old makes $ 15.6 million this season, his last on a $ 70 million five-year contract.

This will be Knight’s second stint with the Pistons, which put him in eighth place overall in 2011. He played two seasons in Detroit with an average of 13.1 points and 3.9 assists in 141 games.

Detroit has been reluctant to begin a full remodeling, but swapping Drummond for a minimal return is a step toward a major overhaul of the list.

“We are grateful for Andre’s contributions to our team, franchise and the city of Detroit,” said piston owner Tom Gores. “He is a special player who improves his game every year and has represented the Pistons well both on the pitch and in the community. Although our paths are diverging at the moment, Andre is always a special one here with me and in the city of Detroit Take a seat. “

The Pistons started this season with an intact, expensive trio of Drummond, Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson, but Griffin and Jackson injuries have affected Detroit’s fighting ability. They are only 19-34 years old, and while Drummond played well, the accomplishments of youngsters like Bruce Brown, Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk seem more relevant to the future of the team.

The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008 and weren’t bad enough to get a really high score in the draft. Drummond was a successful first round choice in 2012 (# 9 overall), but despite all his points and rebounds, he was unable to raise the franchise significantly.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement