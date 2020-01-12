advertisement

Find the biggest NCAA basketball insights from the past week, including an overview of the number of bids the Big Ten can receive, Baylor’s argument for number 1 and more.

At this point, we know what to expect every week for the rest of the NCAA basketball season, right? Top teams will be upset and we will see many surprising results.

This week was no different and gave us some historical results on Saturday. Baylor won the game of the week, took to the streets and gave Kansas the third – and worst – season loss.

It’s the first time Baylor has won in Kansas, and it’s the first time Baylor has beaten a top 5 team on the street. It also brought the bears to the driver’s seat in the Big 12 race.

However, the most historic victory was at Chapel Hill as the struggles of the UNC continued. Clemson overcame a double-digit deficit in the last few minutes to force overtime before finally winning in an extra frame. This was the first street win against the Tar Heels – they were 0-59 before Saturday!

, @ ClemsonMBB wins for the first time in program history in Chapel Hill! pic.twitter.com/bTGktx1Nsq

– NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 11, 2020

The upset bug was nowhere harder than the Big Ten, where ranking teams only went 2-4 against unrated teams this week. Eleven teams are competing in a game and a half, and the U.S. state of Ohio, which ranked 11th in the country next week, is currently in last place with Northwestern.

The craziness of the Big Ten and what this could mean for the March conference is the starting point for this new Rauf report, which highlights the biggest takeaways of the past week.

