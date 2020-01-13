advertisement

What are the biggest NCAA basketball questions you have this week? We’ll answer them all in this week’s mailbag, including views of Auburn and the Big Ten.

The NCAA basketball season is nearing half its point as the conference game is now in full swing. Still, there are many unknowns across the country, including how good (or bad) some teams are. We’re also looking forward to the NCAA tournament, which is always fun, but this Monday Morning Mailbag starts with a look at an undefeated Auburn.

Do you have a college basketball or NBA design question you want to answer? Take part in the conversation on Twitter @ brauf33. Thanks as always to those who contributed this week.

Sec: Arky / Auburn contender or contender?

– J-rod (@JByGodRod) January 12, 2020

It’s difficult with the SEC. Auburn is definitely a candidate for winning the conference and should be a Final Four candidate, although I understand that people have doubts about their schedule so far. Their pace, their athletics and above all their defense make it difficult for everyone to deal with them, whether ranked or ranked. I don’t think they have the talent to be seen as a legitimate national title threat, but that can change if they prove themselves over the next month.

Arkansas is somewhere in between for the SEC. I don’t think they’re at the same level as Auburn and Kentucky, but I don’t think there is anyone else in the conference who can scare them. I think they’ll probably do a double-bye in the SEC tournament, which would be a great achievement for them.

Can the SEC lose Auburn? – Matt McGloin (@mathewarkansas)

Not necessarily because Kentucky is turning it on. That said, they’ll definitely be in the top 2. So many teams – especially Florida, LSU and Tennessee – have not played at the level we thought gave Auburn and Kentucky the opportunity to run away from the rest of the conference as they were.

Which Power 5 teams are not good in your opinion, but because of the name or the trainer name they get more value than they should. Is there a team that you think is worse than the public? – Matt McGloin (@mathewarkansas)

Virginia. And I know they just won the national championship, but a lot of people don’t seem to understand that this is a different team without their core. Tony Bennett is a great coach and Virginia will be a challenger again next season, but the young players they aggressively rely on are simply not ready to take the burden.

Will San Diego St finish the regular season unbeaten?

– Matt Waldman (@ brick_wall77) January 12, 2020

San Diego State and Auburn are the last two undefeated college basketball players, and the Aztecs look better to me and have a stronger resume. They also won perhaps the toughest conference game they will encounter when defeating the state of Utah on the go, which is why this is a conversation. That said, they are much more likely to slip anywhere on the way – perhaps in New Mexico – than to remain undefeated. Bad shooting nights happen.

