advertisement

January 20, 2020 against Johnna Crider

Big tech has entered the oil industry. Well, not all great technology, because we have Tesla trying to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. However, companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google are a bit different. They talk about it, but when it comes to the oil and gas industry, they want to work with companies to find easier ways to extract oil.

In a video posted by Vox and shared by Viv on Twitter, some alarming news has been discovered about Google and Amazon: they are in the oil industry – something we already knew despite the fact that Google has lots of ideas about sustainability and blog posts about how it is “clean” and “green”. This video shows what both companies are actually using to do artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

advertisement

Google and Amazon are now in the oil industry https://t.co/XtkNasPdvM

– Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) January 18, 2020

Google has growing data centers that need more energy every year. In 2017, Google used 100% renewable energy for its data centers. Google’s use of its artificial intelligence, called Machine Learning, has also helped reduce overall energy consumption. These are actually good things, but this is what is not good and in my opinion it denies all the good that Google has done:

Google has discovered that its Machine Learning technology can be used to automate other tasks, such as the discovery and extraction of fossil fuels. Google uses AI to be more efficient and greener, but it also uses the same AI to get as much oil and gas out of the ground as quickly as possible. In 2018, Google hired Daryl Willis from BP, who worked for BP for 25 years. BP is the same company that had the disastrous Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana. This disaster was the largest oil spill in American history. 4 million barrels of oil were poured into the sea.

Google has hired Willis to lead what the Wall St. Journal has described as part of a new group that Google has created to “try the oil and gas industry.” Willis is the vice president of Google Cloud Oil, Gas and Energy. Google wants to be the partner of choice for the energy industry. Total, one of the largest oil companies, has signed a deal with Google to develop AI that will help with oil and gas production.

Microsoft and Amazon also work together with the fossil fuel industry. In an employee meeting at Microsoft, someone asked CEO Satya Nadella if it was ethically justified for Microsoft to sell its cloud computing services to fossil fuels. Nadella defended Microsoft’s energy partners and emphasized that these companies invested in Microsoft. These investments concern research into and development of more sustainable energy production methods. According to the employee transcript, Nadella said, “There is no fossil fuel CEO sitting there and saying,” You know, I’m just going to deny climate change. “” Jeff Bezos from Amazon believes we should help oil and gas in industry. instead of slandering them. AP reports that Amazon is working with BP and Shell and wants to collaborate with more oil and gas companies to use supply technology to find drilling oil faster.

Working with the oil industry to create alternatives to the use of fossil fuels sounds like a good thing, but if you look at it from the point of view of a business owner, it’s actually suicide. As a jewelry craftsman, why would I want to work with a company that eliminates the need for jewelry? Unless I have a real established financial interest in the actual elimination of wearing jewelry, I am fucking myself.

If the oil and gas industry were to switch completely to renewable energy and invest billions of dollars in profit for green energy, then we should not find new ways to extract oil faster. In my opinion, this mentality is that “we cooperate with the oil industry because they want to help us become green” is a lie that these companies are telling themselves so they don’t feel bad about doing business with companies that destroy our companies planet.

The world currently relies on 85% of its energy needs for fossil fuels. This percentage is not helped if companies spend money to make the extraction of fossil fuels faster and easier. Money needs to be spent creating alternative ways to create energy. There is so much potential in wind energy, solar energy and even electric batteries. We have companies like Tesla who lead the development of some of these areas – if Tesla can, others can. In my opinion, big tech should find a better way to spend those funds. Hiring a VP who worked at BP? These funds can, for example, be invested in solar energy.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 on ‘Believe in the good’.

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement