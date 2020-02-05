advertisement

For those who are wondering when Beulah Koale will be featured prominently again on Hawaii Five-0, we have a good sense of it! One week after the Valentine’s Day episode, Junior will be back in Season 10, Episode 17 on February 21. He was gone after being called on a mission, and while it’s possible that he’ll come back before this hour, isn’t it nice to have confirmation?

How Junior will be back on Hawaii Five-0 has a good chance that this episode could make Junior / Tani fans very happy. The following complete overview gives you a better impression of it:

Harry Langford (Chris Vance) helps Five-0 investigate a series of murders following the storyline of a legendary, unpublished crime novel from the 1920s. The friendship between Tani and Junior also takes a significant new turn at HAWAII FIVE-0 on Friday, February 21 (9:00 am-10:00am, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

advertisement

(“He kohu puahiohio i ka ho’olele i ka lepo i luna” is Hawaiian for “The dust whirls up like a whirlwind”)

Technically, we should note that there is no evidence here that the two are officially becoming a romantic couple. But we also know that there are many feelings there. Think back to the end of the crossover with Magnum PI – here we saw that Tani realized a little more that she has to live in the moment. Junior could have died, so why wait to share how you feel?

In our opinion, when the two get together, it will create an entertaining new dynamic to explore. Do the two change the structure of Five-0? They work together so much already that we don’t think it would change too much. They already know each other on a personal level, so there are certainly no surprises. Let’s just hope that the two get to where Danny introduced them earlier in the series in this “Flash Forward”. It wasn’t real, but it could be!

Similar news – There’s more news in the next Hawaii Five-0 episode that airs on Friday

Do you want to meet Junior and Tani on Hawaii Five-0?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to get a different look at the series. (Photo: CBS.)

advertisement