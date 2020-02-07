advertisement

This Big East basketball season was crazy. Seton Hall remains at the top with his strong game, but Xavier and Providence sneak into the top 5.

This Big East basketball season always surprises us. At the start of the conference game, many discussed the possibility that both DePaul and St. Johns could land on major offers for the NCAA tournament. After all, each squad has put together a strong non-conference curriculum vitae with at least two victories against top-class opponents. The other topic of discussion was the total confusion surrounding Providence, which fought its way out of the gates despite the high expectations of the previous season.

Now, over a month after the Big East season began, these four teams have completely changed the perception that surrounds them. The Blue Demons and Red Storm in particular have so far completely left their hot starts into the season with a lead of 1:15 over the other eight teams in the league. On the other hand, Providence is currently in third place with a 6-4 record in the conference game. The brothers are now suddenly in the bubble of the NCAA tournament after both winning big wins against Butler and Creighton.

Seton Hall, Villanova, Butler and Creighton suffered losses last week than the previous top 4 teams in my Big East Basketball Power Rankings. While these teams can still claim to have stayed in their places for a week, these losses raise a question of where they really belong in the league’s hierarchy. All four are still in excellent shape (which is taken into account) considering all of their work.

Now let’s dive into this week’s edition of my Big East Rankings without further ado.

